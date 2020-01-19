Over 5 Crore In Bihar Join Nitish Kumar’s Human Chain For Environment

Nitish Kumar together with his occasion leaders on the occasion in Patna.

Giant crowds got here out on the streets in Bihar right now to indicate assist for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s atmosphere conservation and social reform measures. Over 5 crore folks throughout the state fashioned an 18,034-km lengthy human chain – which the federal government claimed can be the longest one tried within the state – to assist increase consciousness concerning the “Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali” drive and campaigns in opposition to dowry, youngster marriage and consumption of alcohol.

At Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and different leaders have been pictured carrying matching caps and holding palms. The occasion additionally noticed performances by musical bands.

“This human chain will prove to be a milestone in creating awareness about environmental conservation and campaigns for social reforms,” Mr Kumar tweeted. He additionally thanked the folks of Bihar for his or her assist to the occasion.

Opposition events just like the RJD, nevertheless, sharply criticized the occasion, calling it a colossal waste of public cash and authorities sources. “There is so much unemployment in the state. But Nitish Kumar ji has spent crores of rupees to hire helicopters to cover the human chain event. When floods ravaged the state, not even a single helicopter was hired,” occasion chief Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by information company ANI. “Even children are forced stand outside in the cold without shoes,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav additionally hit out on the authorities over the occasion. “We’d have appreciated had the CM organized a rozgar shrinkhla (employment chain?) for offering jobs to unemployed youth as a substitute of the farcical manav shrinkhla (human chain),” he was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

Mr Kumar had begun his statewide ”Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra” in opposition to local weather change on December three. Emphasising the significance of water conservation and afforestation, he undertook a four-day first section of the tour within the northwestern Bihar, addressed conferences and launched tasks. Right now’s occasion was held to mark the top of his yatra.

