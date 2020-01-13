Over 7,000 motorists a year have their driving licence revoked because of poor eyesight

By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk

Printed: 08:58 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:58 EST, 13 January 2020

A mean of 134 motorists every week have their driving licences revoked by authorities as a result of they cannot see properly sufficient to be behind the wheel.

There have been 19,644 drivers who had their licence taken away from them due to insufficient eyesight between January 2017 and September 2019, new figures from the Driver and Car Licencing Company present.

Insurer Direct Line, which requested the stats from the DLVA, has recommended which places may need probably the most drivers with insufficient imaginative and prescient by itemizing which main cities and cities have the best share of motorists that have not had their eyes examined within the final two years.

Seeing clearly? Some 7,000 motorists a yr are having their licences rescinded by the DVLA as a result of their imaginative and prescient would not meet the required customary to drive

The insurance coverage supplier warned it wasn’t simply older drivers who have been having licences revoked because of poor imaginative and prescient.

It stated a mean of 12 folks every week fail their driving check earlier than it even begins as a result of they cannot learn a clear quantity plate from a distance of 20 metres.

Drivers pulled over by police who suspect the motorist may need poor imaginative and prescient can conduct a roadside eye checks, which might in the end end in a motorist dropping their licence in the event that they fail.

A examine final yr discovered complete of 42,467 licences had been medically rescinded within the first seven months of 2019.

Of the commonest situations resulting in motorists being faraway from the street, poor eyesight was third behind alcohol dependancy and seizures.

A survey of two,000 drivers by the insurer discovered that 21 per cent of drivers have not had their eyes examined within the final two years – which works out at an estimated eight.9million UK licence holders.

Drivers will be fined as much as £1,000 if they do not inform the DVLA that they’ve a medical situation that may affect their potential behind the wheel, together with deteriorating imaginative and prescient

Extremely, three per cent of motorists polled stated they’ve by no means had a watch examination.

Drivers will be fined as much as £1,000 if they do not inform the DVLA a few medical situation that impacts their driving and might be prosecuted if concerned in a collision because of this.

Cities with highest share of drivers that have not had a watch check for over 2 years 1. Brighton: 33% =2. Glasgow: 30% =2. Leeds: 30% =four. Birmingham: 29% =four. Bristol: 29% 6. Newcastle: 28% 7. Plymouth: 27% =eight. Edinburgh: 26% =eight. Liverpool: 26% 10. Southampton: 25% 11. Norwich: 23% =12. Manchester: 21% =12. London: 21% =12. Sheffield: 21% 15. Belfast: 18% 16. Nottingham: 15% 17. Cardiff: 13% Supply: Direct Line survey of two,000 drivers

Eye care professionals imagine there needs to be stricter guidelines concerning eye check-ups, with 81 per cent of optometrists supporting a change in regulation so annual eye checks are made obligatory for drivers.

Steve Barrett, head of motor insurance coverage at Direct Line, stated: ‘If folks would not have common eye checks, they could not even realise their imaginative and prescient is impaired after they get behind the wheel, which leaves them a hazard to themselves and different street customers.

‘A easy eye check, that takes a second in time, can guarantee drivers have the suitable corrective glasses or contact lenses in order that their imaginative and prescient is enough to drive.’

Dr Nigel Finest, medical spokesperson for Specsavers added: ‘Our imaginative and prescient can deteriorate slowly, that means it’s typically troublesome to detect a change ourselves however delicate variations can more and more have an effect on each notion and response time when driving.

‘We welcome this analysis and hope it’s going to make extra street customers conscious of the dangers they run by not having common eye checks, whether or not it’s probably dropping your driving license or worse, inflicting a collision on the street.’

Direct Line’s ballot of motorists discovered that drivers in Brighton are the least doubtless throughout the UK to repeatedly go to the optician, with a 3rd of individuals failing to have a watch check within the final two years.

Residents of Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds are additionally risking driving with out the precise corrective lenses as a result of they’ve did not have their eyes examined within the final two years, the figures declare.