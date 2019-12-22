December 22, 2019 | 9:56am

A memorial for a Chicago man shot useless earlier this yr was a massacre early Sunday with no less than 13 individuals getting shot, in keeping with authorities.

The home social gathering simply days earlier than Christmas was to honor the birthday of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man fatally shot throughout an tried carjacking in April, sources advised the Chicago Tribune.

At the least two gunmen are believed to have opened hearth simply after 12:30 a.m. with no less than 4 victims — together with a 16-year-old boy — left in important situation, police stated.

The victims vary in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Chicago police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller stated.

The taking pictures began inside following a dispute contained in the South Facet home, with extra photographs fired as individuals fled for his or her lives — with police saying a couple of gunman was concerned.

“Definitely there was two different shooters,” Waller stated, in keeping with the Tribune. “It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party.”

Two persons are being questioned, Waller stated, with no less than one arrested with a weapon. One other was one of many 13 wounded, he stated.

Police recovered a revolver and referred to as the carnage an “isolated incident.”

The irony of extra gun violence at an occasion mourning the loss from such an assault was not misplaced on those that have been there.

“It was his birthday and they were just celebrating a memorial for somebody that passed away, and this is what they do,” a 29-year-old girl who declined to provide her identify advised the Tribune.

“It’s real f–king sad. Your kids can’t grow up, you can’t do nothing. This is what our life is going to be about.”

With Submit wires