Over Bills Snub, Andhra Government’s Rethink On Legislative Council

The Chairman’s determination was in opposition to the rule e book, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated (File)

Amaravati:

After it suffered a humiliation by not getting two essential payments on its plan of getting three capitals handed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy authorities on Thursday indicated it might abolish the Higher Home of the Legislature.

“We need to seriously think whether we need to have such a House which appears to be functioning with only political motives. It is not mandatory to have the Council, which is our own creation, and it is only for our convenience. So let us discuss the issue further on Monday and take a decision on whether or not to continue the Council,” the Chief Minister advised the Meeting on Thursday night.

The Chief Minister was winding up an impromptu debate within the Meeting on what occurred within the Council on Wednesday, the place the Chairman exercised his “discretionary power” beneath Rule 154 and referred the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Growth of All Areas Invoice, 2020 and the APCRDA (Repeal) Invoice to a choose committee for deeper examination.

With the principal opposition Telegu Desam Social gathering members staying away from the Meeting proceedings, the ruling YSR Congress MLAs got here down closely on Council Chairman M A Sharrif and Chief of the Opposition within the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu over the way wherein the proceedings have been carried out and the 2 very important payments referred to a choose committee, allegedly in transgression of guidelines.

“The Chairman’s decision was against the rule book and the procedure he adopted was very unfortunate,” the Chief Minister identified.

He maintained that the Council, because the Home of Elders, was there “only to give suggestions” to the federal government.

“What will be the meaning of governance if the House of Elders does not allow good decisions to be taken in the interest of people and block enactment of laws? We need to seriously think about it…whether we should have such a House or do away with it,” he added.

He stated a sum of Rs 60 crore was being spent on the Council each year.

Of the 28 states within the nation, solely six had functioning Legislative Councils, he famous.

Earlier within the day, Mr Reddy held elaborate discussions along with his Cupboard ministers and senior MLAs on the Council challenge, within the wake of Wednesday’s developments and the previous experiences the place two different Payments have been returned, with out approval, to the Meeting suggesting sure opposition-sponsored amendments.