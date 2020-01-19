Overall Favorite To Win WWE 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is happening on January 26th and there isn’t loads of time till the large Houston occasion. WWE additionally hasn’t given a lot of a sign about who’s going to win the Royal Rumble matches.

The Males’s Royal Rumble match will begin out with Brock Lesnar within the #1 entry. Curiously sufficient, The Beast Incarnate is definitely the seventh almost certainly to win the large match.

In accordance with Odds Checker, all reporting bookies who take WWE bets are itemizing Roman Reigns as a transparent favourite to win the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match. Second almost certainly is Drew McIntyre with Cain Velasquez coming in third.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter famous that there is no such thing as a clear winner, however Roman Reigns is a risk. If he begins utilizing verbiage once more about getting the Common Title again that he by no means misplaced then this could possibly be a sign of their course. The Large Canine talked about it as soon as, however quickly received distracted by King Corbin.

Roman Reigns additionally has a falls depend wherever match scheduled for Houston towards Corbin. That might play into the story on the Royal Rumble this 12 months very similar to how Becky Lynch received final 12 months whereas promoting her leg after a Nia Jax ambush.