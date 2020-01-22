Overcrowded Courtrooms Have Become Severe Problem: Chief Justice

SA Bobde is mulling introducing a follow for attorneys in queue to say circumstances

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde Wednesday took observe of overcrowding within the courtroom forward of listening to on over 140 pleas towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act and stated there was a necessity to plot a mechanism to sort out the menace.

A bench, comprising CJI and justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, was sitting within the giant CJI’s jam-packed courtroom and bought miffed when it couldn’t hear the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal who needed to say a case for pressing listening to.

“The overcrowding has become a severe problem and it leads to instances where people are pushed,” the bench stated.

Lawyer Basic KK Venugopal, representing the Centre within the CAA matter, rose and stated, “This is the problem we are facing not only in the courtrooms and in corridors as well”.

The CJI, earlier than beginning listening to of the listed issues, stated that he would convene a gathering of senior attorneys sitting within the entrance row in close to future to discover a answer to sort out the issue of overcrowded and noisy courtrooms.

Senior attorneys together with Indira Jaising and Rajeev Dhavan gave sure strategies for sustaining decorum in courtrooms and to make sure that no person is pushed.

Mr Sibal stated the SCBA might be roped in to make sure that attorneys are urged to comply with guidelines and self-discipline.

The CJI stated he’s mulling introducing a follow for attorneys who stand within the queue to say circumstances and a lectern could also be positioned within the entrance for the arguing counsel to make submissions.

Mr Venugopal referred to the instance of the Pakistan Supreme Courtroom the place a separate enclosure is about up the place a lawyer can stand argue the case.

“There should be calm and silence in the first court of India,” Mr Venugopal stated.

“I know these are lawyers, but the security guards will have to ensure order and push some body for it…There is little resistance from the lawyers,” the CJI stated, including “I am going to convene a meeting of all of you and you can suggest means to deal with it.”