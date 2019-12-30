Overgrown gardens could be the big horticultural trend of 2020, experts predict 

By Every day Mail Reporter

Britons are falling out of affection with neatly manicured lawns and nicely saved hedges in favour of overgrown gardens teeming with wildlife, consultants say.

Rising consciousness of the declines in sure species has sparked a renewed curiosity in additional natural-looking inexperienced areas that are freed from pesticides.

The Royal Horticultural Society is predicting that the unkempt, wildlife-friendly look – dubbed ‘rewilding’ – might be one in every of 2020’s greatest developments.

Bee motels, ponds, log piles and crops for pollinators will proceed to rise in reputation, as will plant pots comprised of sustainable wooden fibre, in keeping with the RHS.

Gardeners may even search for methods to maintain soils wholesome, adopting a ‘no dig’ philosophy – a pure type of cultivation which limits injury to soil construction and wildlife.

Man Barter, RHS chief horticulturalist, stated: ‘There’s a rising tide of concern in regards to the atmosphere, from catastrophic decline in bugs to local weather change and flooding.

‘In the garden at least we can have some control of it, which is a small but important step in the right direction.’

He added: ‘I think some years ago wildlife gardening was still thought about as a separate thing, now we are all wildlife gardeners, it’s central to every part we do, we do issues to assist songbirds, serving to beetles and woodlice.’