Owen Hart’s Widow Martha Sits Down For Rare Interview

Owen Hart’s reminiscence won’t ever go away. The tragedy surrounding his dying will ceaselessly be a darkish time in WWE historical past. Martha Hart, Owen’s widow won’t ever let WWE use his identify or likeness both.

Darkish Facet Of The Ring is masking the Owen Hart tragedy in season two of their Viceland collection. They sat down with Martha Hart for that documentary collection the place they obtained a really uncommon interview.

The Owen Hart Basis up to date their Fb with some pictures from the interview together with the next caption:

New York’s Vice Media flew to Calgary to movie OHF members Dr. Martha Hart, Virginia Xavier, Tammi Christopher, and Athena Hart for his or her upcoming Darkish Facet Of The Ring collection airing this Spring on CRAVE TV in Canada. Thanks guys for a job effectively accomplished!

There is no such thing as a launch date for Darkish Facet Of The Ring’s second season. The Owen Hart episode is perhaps a can’t miss present.