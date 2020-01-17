Owner of chicken mauled to death awarded large payout because the bird was a trained actor

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline and Ap

Revealed: 12:25 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:34 EST, 17 January 2020

The proprietor a prized hen that was mauled to dying by a canine has been awarded the next payout as a result of the chook was a skilled actor with film expertise.

Ute Milosevic, 55, has been compensated 615 euros for the lack of hen Sieglinde, which starred within the 2017 movie We Are Sisters.

She claimed to have plowed lots of of euros into 10 hours of coaching for the hen solely to look at her funding vanish when the animal was killed in a farm in Weeze, Germany, later that 12 months.

At this time, a regional courtroom in Kleve dominated Milosevic was entitled to a bigger payout than initially granted owing to the appearing classes spent on the lifeless animal.

Sieglinde the lifeless hen on the set of the 2017 movie We Are Sisters, which he starred in

Ute Milosevic (pictured together with her chickens), 55, has been compensated 615 euros for the lack of hen Sieglinde

A decrease courtroom had beforehand awarded her solely half that quantity, saying she was partly at fault for letting Sieglinde roam free on the farm, however this has been overturned.

Milosevic, a farmer who who retains pigs, horses, alpacas, geese and canines, waxed lyrical over Sieglinde who was ‘very tame’ and ‘did all the pieces a canine may do,’ in response to German information outlet WDR.

She mentioned the hen would usually wish to be cradled in her arms and petted.

Describing the horrible day of Sieglinde’s dying, she mentioned: ‘The canine raced right here into the yard, bumped into the paddock and grabbed the hen.’

Milosevic, a farmer who who retains pigs, horses, alpacas, geese and canines, waxed lyrical over Sieglinde who was ‘very tame’ and ‘did all the pieces a canine may do’

At first, the canine proprietor rubbished claims his canine had mauled Sieglinde and insisted it was a unique hen, an strange egg-laying hen known as Chalotte.

However the courtroom concluded the lifeless hen was certainly Sieglinde, which Milosevic’s lawyer mentioned was being touted for future film roles and thus secured a hefty payout.

A daily hen prices about 15 euros, however Sieglinde had appeared in a minimum of one German TV film, commanding three-figure each day charges.