Owner of the world’s largest collection of Royal memorabilia slams Prince Harry for shunning duties

The proprietor of the world’s largest assortment of Royal memorabilia has slammed Prince Harry as an ‘absolute idiot’ for for shunning his frontline duties.

Anita Atkinson runs a royal museum from her farm in Criminal, County Durham.

She has branded the choice by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down from the roles as senior royals as a ‘shame’.

The 63-year-old grandmother additionally drew parallels between Prince Harry and King Edward VIII, who abdicated in an effort to marry Wallis Simpson, additionally an American divorcee.

She mentioned: ‘I am unable to imagine it. I’ve not heard something prefer it in my life.

‘I am sorry Prince Harry was born into the Royal household and doesn’t prefer it however he higher crack on with it.

‘If all the things we’re listening to is correct and he did not seek the advice of the Queen that’s an absolute utter shame.

‘His grandmother has devoted her entire life to the nation and the Commonwealth.

‘To have her grandson behave on this approach is basically very offensive to the entire nation. It is a shame.

‘What on earth does he suppose he is doing? He’s the son of the Prince of Wales and he cannot simply step down.

‘Prince Harry is a safety threat and a goal for terrorists, what does he suppose goes to occur?

‘He’s an absolute idiot if he thinks he can lead a traditional life. Life’s robust generally and we have got to get on with it.

‘It could as effectively be Ed Sheeran residing in Frogmore Cottage. Meghan and Harry solely do what they need to do.’

Mrs Atkinson is a self confessed ‘royal nut’ whose devoted assortment entails greater than 7,000 items together with jugs, tea towels and flags spanning 200 years.

She not too long ago transformed an previous dairy barn on her land right into a museum to accommodate her assortment which she has collected over the previous 40 years.

She additionally commonly visits colleges to impart her intensive information of the Royals to youngsters.

Harry and Meghan introduced on Wednesday that they’d be giving up their positions as senior royals and would as a substitute be transferring to North America.

It’s thought that the pair had not knowledgeable the remainder of the household, together with the Queen, earlier than saying their intentions to the British public through a social media publish.

Mrs Atkinson added: ‘I believe William and Kate are in absolute despair about Harry and Meghan.

‘Everyone seems to be blaming Meghan, saying she shall be bother however he’s his personal man.

‘Harry would not know what regular life is. He is acquired completely no thought.

‘He thinks he does, however he doesn’t. It is not attainable for members of the Royal household.

‘They reside in palaces with individuals doing all the things for them. They don’t know what actual life is.

‘Folks have big big sympathy for the Queen and Prince Charles and Prince

‘Harry has been silly. He isn’t the sharpest device within the field.

‘They don’t seem to be setting an excellent instance to that little child by giving up.

‘That is not exhibiting a toddler you must follow issues.

‘While you develop up there are issues you do not need to do however you must. You simply need to get on with it.’