Oxford council workers find rental homes with toilet inside shower converted garden sheds

Revealed: 08:06 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:06 EST, 22 January 2020

These footage reveal the stunning residing circumstances of some tenants in Oxford the place rogue landlords are charging folks tons of to sleep in a backyard shed.

Oxford Metropolis Council employees have revealed a listing of among the worst houses they’ve ever seen, with one that includes a bathroom inside a bathe and one other with a gaping gap within the ground.

Among the many worst offenders had been a number of backyard sheds which were transformed and rented out as ‘Homes of A number of Occupancy’ (HMOs) – the identify given to properties with three or extra tenants who aren’t a household.

Many had been only a field room with an uncovered mattress on the ground, whereas others had been lined in junk and had holes within the partitions.

Overgrown: The roof of this backyard shed in Oxford was lined in weeds however was nonetheless getting used as a home, full with a washer outdoors

One among a number of Homes of A number of Occupancy (HMO) uncovered by Oxford Metropolis Council employees had a bathroom inside a bathe

This ‘bed room’ was discovered inside a backyard shed, with a mattress on the ground and a keyboard propped up on a pair of audio system

A second residence in Oxford is pictured with a gaping gap within the ground, with letters and different junk accumulating beneath

One of many houses discovered by housing inspectors in Oxford had this ugly pile of particles within the backyard and was pictured on January three

The grim discoveries have led the council to launch a brand new £70,000 scheme to crack down on all privately rented houses.

Deputy chief of Oxford Metropolis Council Linda Smith stated of the properties: ‘We now have discovered numerous examples throughout Oxford of houses the place even these most simple of requirements haven’t been met and susceptible tenants have been left in unlawful and harmful circumstances.

‘Rogue landlords aren’t a small minority in Oxford – presently the landlords that personal 40 per cent of privately rented properties in Oxford are breaking the regulation by not having an EPC certificates.’

The brand new scheme was funded by Ministry of Housing, Communities & Native Authorities earlier this month.

The council plans to seek out extra rogue landlords by constructing an algorithm to establish properties within the non-public rented sector which can be unlicensed.

Shed candy shed: This backyard shed was getting used as a Home of A number of Occupancy (HMO) in Oxford earlier than it was uncovered by council employees

Room with a view… of a wall: This tiny kitchen space has a window however all tenants can see out of it’s a brick wall

That is the doorway to one of many transformed backyard sheds attempting to masquerade as a HMO in Oxford

This ‘twin bed room’ in a HMO in Oxford is definitely a transformed backyard shed with two beds squeezed inside it

Welcome residence! The tenants of this backyard shed in Oxford have tried to spruce it up by placing bunting up outdoors

This kitchen has been arrange inside a backyard shed and handed off as a Home of A number of Occupancy (HMO) in Oxford

One of many bedrooms discovered by council employees in Oxford was only a field room with an uncovered mattress on the ground