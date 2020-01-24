Oxford professor given security guards after she was threatened by transgender activists

By Kumail Jaffer For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 20:30 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:41 EST, 23 January 2020

An Oxford professor has been given safety guards on campus after being threatened by transgender activists.

Professor Selina Todd, a historian who specialises within the lives of girls, stated she had now been supplied with ‘routine safety’.

Two college students informed Professor Todd, who has been accused of being ‘transphobic’, that that they had seen threats on ‘electronic mail networks’ they have been a part of.

The tutorial, who stated she was now being accompanied by ‘two massive burly guys’ to her lectures, claimed complaints have been made due to the instructing of her model of feminist historical past.

‘The primary grievance that was made in opposition to me was to say that I used to be transphobic as a result of it could be inconceivable for a transgender pupil to be taught by me,’ she informed The Each day Telegraph.

Professor Todd stated the college had ‘investigated the threats’ and determined to offer ‘safety for all of my lectures’.

There was nonetheless a protest at her most up-to-date undergraduate lecture, nevertheless.

She added that the historical past college obtained complaints on a ‘each day’ foundation from activists calling for her to be sacked.

Her earlier analysis has stated girls who posed as males in historical past ‘have been usually lesbians looking for to guard themselves, or as a result of they need to do jobs that have been solely accessible to males’.

An Oxford College spokesman stated: ‘We can not touch upon particular person preparations.

‘Nonetheless when workers increase issues with us, the college will at all times evaluation the circumstances and supply acceptable assist to make sure their security and their freedom of expression.’