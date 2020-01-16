Øya Festival adds Stormzy, FKA Twigs, Aurora to 2020 line-up

Stormzy, FKA Twigs and Aurora are a few of the newest names to affix the line-up for this 12 months’s Øya Competition in Norway.

The pageant, held in Tøyen Park from August 11-15, had beforehand introduced Bon Iver and Bikini Kill. Additionally becoming a member of the invoice at this 12 months’s occasion is Dave, Michael Kiwanuka, Suede, Floating Factors, Emilie Nicolas, Kvelertak, Sondre Lerche, Kamaal Williams, Koffee, Dagny, Kamara, Los Bitchos, Myra and Signe Marie Rustard.

The 2020 instalment follows the pageant’s 20th anniversary, which befell final summer season, and featured the likes of Tame Impala, The Treatment, James Blake, Christine and the Queens and Erykah Badu.

Brockhampton reside at Øya Competition

NME‘s Andrew Trendell attended the 2019 occasion. In a five-star assessment he wrote that the pageant “is inclusive, green and feel-good – like all festivals could be”.

“Not solely is it Norway’s largest pageant, it has additionally change into famend as a real favorite hidden gem throughout Europe. Certain, it’s nice that they’ll entice Glastonbury headliners like The Treatment and Tame Impala to the intimate settings of Oslo’s inexperienced metropolis centre Tøyenpark. However the success of this pageant is about far more than large names.

He continued: “Where other festivals follow, Øya seems to lead. Primavera Sound made headlines this year with a pioneering approach to having a 50/50 gender-split line-up, with other international events signing up for this to be the norm by 2022. This is the third year in a row that Øya has done the same thing – with no fanfare.”

Tickets for the pageant can be found right here.