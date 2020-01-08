Ozark season 3 is coming to Netflix in March 2020

Ozark season three starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner is coming to Netflix in March 2020! Netflix simply introduced the discharge date in a brand new teaser.

The Byrdes are coming again very quickly! Netflix simply introduced the Ozark season three launch date in a brand new video posted to YouTube and social media.

Ozark season three premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 27, 2020. That is clearly unbelievable information for followers of the collection who’ve been ready what appears like so lengthy for the brand new season of the good Netflix unique collection.

The discharge date announcement video doesn’t embody any clips or glimpses of season three. These will possible come subsequent month or in order we get nearer to that launch date and Netflix shares the brand new trailers. As a substitute, we get clips of somebody dealing playing cards and a machine counting cash. This can be a reference to the riverboat on line casino the Byrdes opened on the finish of season 2.

Try the discharge date announcement under!

It’s been some time since we’ve seen any new episodes of Ozark. The second season premiered on Netflix on the finish of August 2018. So it can have been about 18 months between the 2 seasons by the point season three premieres.

There are 10 episodes in season three, and Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner will all be again for season three. We’re anticipating to see a lot of the season 2 solid within the new season, together with a couple of newcomers.

We nonetheless don’t know that a lot concerning the new season. After successful an Emmy for steering season 2 this fall, Bateman mentioned the brand new season would revolve across the riverboat on line casino and the Byrdes involvement with that mission. There are various, many threats nonetheless on the market for the Byrdes to navigate, and Wendy and Marty’s relationship will proceed to be put to the take a look at.

Wendy made a giant transfer on the finish of the season and stopped Marty’s plan to flee to Australia. How will he cope with that? Will they be capable to transfer previous it?

We’ll discover out in Ozark season three in March 2020! Will you be watching?