Ozzy Osbourne – “Ordinary Man” (Feat. Elton John)

During the last couple months, Ozzy Osbourne has been placing out singles from a forthcoming album referred to as Abnormal Man , which was produced with Publish Malone producer Andrew Watt after Publish Malone turned accountable for Osbourne's first high 10 hit in 30 years. These singles have included “Under The Graveyard” and “Straight To Hell.”

As we speak, Osbourne's introduced a launch date for the album (2 / 21), and shared its title monitor, “Ordinary Man,” which options none apart from Elton John. “When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song, “Osbourne stated in a press release.

The album can even embody visitor spots from Publish Malone and Tom Morello.

Hearken to “Ordinary Man” beneath.

Abnormal Man is out 2 / 21 by way of Epic.