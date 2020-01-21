Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis On Good Morning America

Ozzy Osbourne has survived many years within the highlight and ranges of substance abuse which have turn into music-business legend. Earlier in the present day, he introduced one other factor he's going to should tackle. On Good Morning America this morning, Osbourne introduced that he has been recognized with Parkinson's Illness.

As Brooklyn Vegan factors out, Osbourne appeared on GMA his his spouse and supervisor Sharon this morning, and he stated that he was first recognized with Parkinson's final February: “It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at the Forum, and I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have mild form, as some call it. “Osbourne additionally spoke concerning the guilt of conserving his prognosis a secret, and he says that he can't wait to tour once more.

Sharon stated that Ozzy's kind is PRKN 2, which is “not a death sentence, by any stretch … It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.” Right here's the interview:

. @ ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his personal well being battle with Parkinson's illness. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY – Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

Final yr, Osbourne, showing on Put up Malone's “Take What You Want,” scored his first high – 10 hit in 30 years. Subsequent month, Osbourne will launch the brand new LP Odd Man , his first solo album in a decade. (We've posted the songs “Under The Graveyard,” “Straight To Hell,” and the title monitor.) Later this yr, Osbourne is planning on heading out on a protracted worldwide tour, together with North American dates with Marilyn Manson and European dates with Judas Priest. Talking as somebody whose father has Parkinson’s – Osbourne’s signs, not less than from that interview, look lots like my dad’s – that tour, which has been delayed as soon as, goes to be a problem.