P Chidambaram back in ED’s loop; questioned in UPA-era aviation scam

A have a look at the INX Media case and P Chidambaram's function in it













After the INX Media case, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, January three, in reference to its cash laundering probe into alleged aviation-related monetary irregularities mentioned to have occurred through the UPA dispensation.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram at Rouse Avenue court docket advanced in New Delhi.IANS

Chidambaram’s assertion was recorded below the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA), officers mentioned. The case pertains to the losses suffered by Air India as a result of alleged multi-crore aviation rip-off and irregularities in fixing air slots for worldwide airways.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe on this case additionally pertains to the acquisition of 111 plane, costing about Rs 70,00zero crore, for the nationwide airline.

