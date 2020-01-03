P Chidambaram Back In Probe Agency Office, Now In Aviation Scam Case

P Chidambaram was on Friday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi:

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was on Friday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in reference to its cash laundering probe into alleged aviation-related monetary irregularities mentioned to have occurred throughout the UPA dispensation, officers mentioned.

Mr Chidambaram’s assertion was recorded underneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA), they mentioned.

The case pertains to alleged losses suffered by Air India as a result of alleged multi-crore aviation rip-off and irregularities in fixing air slots for worldwide airways.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe on this case additionally pertains to the acquisition of 111 plane, costing about Rs 70,000 crore, for the nationwide airline.