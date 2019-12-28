P Chidambaram Trashes Amit Shah’s Debate Challenge To Rahul Gandhi

Dwelling Minister Amit Shah had challenged Rahul Gandhi to a debate on the Citizenship Act.

New Delhi:

Former Dwelling Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned the logic behind his successor, Amit Shah, difficult Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to a debate on the Citizenship Modification Act when he “had not answered even a single question” on the problem in parliament.

“Amit Shah must go back and listen to the debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. He did not answer even a single question, and now he is challenging Rahul Gandhi for a debate on it. Everything is wrong about this law,” he stated at a rally held to problem the controversial regulation in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Congress chief, who’s out on bail in a moneylaundering case, stated the laws was handed via parliament and signed into regulation with undue haste by the BJP-led centre. “The Citizenship Amendment Bill was approved on December 8 by the Union Cabinet. On December 9, they introduced it in the Lok Sabha and passed it at 12 am. On December 11, they introduced it in the Rajya Sabha. The present government passed this bill in three days,” he added.

He went on to reward the general public for opposing the regulation, which has been termed “unconstitutional” by many. “Thousands of students and young people came to the streets. The majority of the persons who came on to the streets were Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jain, Parsis, Dalits and tribals,” he stated, terming the agitation as a “struggle heralded by people who believe they are Indians”.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

“Everybody has several identities, but there is one big identity which is that we are all Indian and everybody is equal in India. This law destroys the basis of our constitution,” he stated.

Mr Chidambaram additionally slammed Military chief Normal Bipin Rawat over his criticism of political leaders opposing the regulation, and requested him to steer clear of issues that do not concern him. “It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war in accordance with your ideas and we will manage the country’s politics in accordance with ours,” he stated.

