Pac-12 builds expectations after strong nonconference season

PHOENIX — The Pac-12 has gone via a few tough seasons the previous few years. The convention went zero for Three within the in 2018 NCAA Event and final yr regarded like it could have just one staff within the bracket of 68 earlier than the choice committee pushed three via.

This season, the Pac could also be again.

Bolstered by loaded groups on the prime and with depth practically all over, the Pac-12 is poised to be amongst school basketball’s elite conferences once more because the season turns to league play this week.

“There are times when we’ve had a very good upper tier or couple of teams that really could challenge deep into the NCAA Tournament, but maybe the bottom team or a couple teams at the bottom almost acted as an anchor against all of us,” Arizona coach Sean Miller mentioned. “But this year, I don’t believe that’s the case. I think the middle has never been stronger. It’s hard to differentiate maybe between the very top teams and maybe four through eight, four through nine.”

The Pac-12 has three ranked groups heading into convention play: No. 6 Oregon, No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona. The convention has a mixed successful proportion of .744 via Saturday’s video games and had three wins over top-15 groups in a span of per week in late December.

Each Pac-12 staff has a successful report besides 6-6 California and 5 groups have double-digit wins.

Pac-12 groups may find yourself beating up on each other throughout the convention season, as has occurred previously, however the league seems to be in fine condition for a powerful displaying in March.

Just a few issues to know because the Pac-12 will get able to kick off its convention season:

SOARING DUCKS

Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 within the preseason media ballot and has lived as much as expectations up to now.

The Geese (10-2) have three wins over ranked opponents, together with a one-point highway victory over then-No. 5 Michigan, and their solely losses are to top-ranked Gonzaga and North Carolina.

Payton Pritchard has been very good to begin his senior season, averaging 19.6 factors and Four.Three rebounds, and Oregon has 4 gamers averaging at the very least 10 factors. The Geese additionally obtained large increase in early December, when 6-foot-11 freshman N’Faly Dante turned eligible after reclassifying as a 2019 signee.

RANKED TEAMS

Washington generated loads of preseason buzz after coach Mike Hopkins landed a stellar recruiting class, led by Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels.

The 6-foot-9 freshman duo has lived as much as expectations. Stewart is averaging 19.2 factors and eight.eight rebounds whereas capturing 61% %. McDaniels is placing up 14.Four factors and 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies (10-Three).

Arizona (10-Three) obtained off to a stellar begin behind the freshman trio of Nico Mannion, Josh Inexperienced and Zeke Nnaji. The Wildcats stumbled with losses to Baylor, Gonzaga and St. John’s however have the kind of roster that would make a deep March run.

Colorado (10-2) dropped out of the AP Prime 25 after losses to No. 5 Kansas and Northern Iowa however has loads of expertise and a veteran roster. Level guard McKinley Wright and ahead Tyler Bey are the kind of gamers who could lead on the Buffaloes again to the NCAA Event for the primary time since 2016.

SURPRISING STANFORD

Stanford didn’t have many outdoors expectations heading into the season. The Cardinal have been younger, scuffling with accidents and picked to complete 10th within the preseason ballot.

Heading into Sunday’s recreation towards Kansas, Stanford was the shock of the Pac-12. The Cardinal (11-1) had extra wins than any staff within the convention and their solely loss was by one to No. 12 Butler at a impartial web site.

Junior large man Oscar da Silva has been terrific up to now this season, averaging 17.6 factors and 6.zero rebounds whereas capturing 61%.

INCONSISTENT TEAMS

UCLA might have a bit of time to seek out its footing below first-year coach Mick Cronin.

The Bruins (7-6) misplaced at residence to Hofstra, went 1-2 on the Maui Invitational and closed out the nonconference season with a house loss to Cal State Fullerton.

Arizona State (9-Four) obtained off to a powerful begin with a win over St. John’s in New York and shut down Georgia star freshman Anthony Edwards.

The Solar Devils adopted with an unsightly 40-point loss to Saint Mary’s and a house loss to Creighton earlier than beating Texas Southern to shut out the nonconference schedule.

Oregon State (9-2) has one of many Pac-12’s greatest gamers in Tres Tinkle and rolled via most of a comparatively simple nonconference schedule. The Beavers adopted with a clunker towards Texas A&M, scoring 49 factors in a 15-point loss.

Utah (9-Three) has one of many Pac-12’s greatest wins up to now this season, knocking off then-No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas. The Utes even have losses to Coastal Carolina and Tulane and scored 52 factors in a blowout loss to No. 15 San Diego State.