Pacers spoil Nikola Jokic’s 30-point effort, snap Nuggets’ three-game win streak

Nikola Jokic was within the means of a late All-Star Recreation push earlier than Pacers sharpshooter Doug McDermott spoiled it.

McDermott drilled one enormous Three-pointer after one other, and the Pacers surged within the fourth quarter to steal Sunday’s recreation 115-107. McDermott scored 18 within the fourth quarter, together with 4 Three-pointers.

If it wasn’t McDermott burning the Nuggets, it was Indiana ahead Domantas Sabonis, who recorded his first-ever triple-double with 22 factors, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Their 41-point fourth quarter wasted Jokic’s 30-point, 10-rebound effort. All-Star voting ends on Monday, and Jokic is in all chance headed to subsequent month’s showcase in Chicago.

However the Nuggets, now 29-13, didn’t provide him a lot assist Sunday. Will Barton and Jerami Grant have been their two different major sources of offense, and neither one may join from exterior. Denver shot simply Three for 23 from exterior.

The loss snapped Denver’s three-game dropping streak heading right into a three-game street journey that begins Monday in Minnesota.

Jokic carried on his particular efficiency with a blinding third quarter. He bullied the Pacers for 12 factors and three assists, together with Denver’s first seven of the quarter. Every part from his comfortable inside contact to his easy Three-point stroke was working. By the tip of his private assault, the Nuggets held an 81-74 lead heading into the fourth.

The robust defensive exhibiting was much more encouraging as a result of Denver’s harm report. Paul Millsap (knee) missed his sixth consecutive recreation, Gary Harris (adductor) missed his third straight and Jamal Murray rested for the second recreation in a row.

They have been changed within the beginning lineup by Torrey Craig, Monte Morris, and Grant respectively.

Lower than three weeks in the past, in entrance of shut household and buddies, Michael Porter Jr. had his breakout recreation in opposition to these Pacers in Indiana. That evening, he dropped a career-high 25 factors on 11-of-12 taking pictures from the sphere. Since then he’s had scoring outputs of 13, 18 and 19 factors, respectively, as he’s develop into a fixture within the rotation.

At this level, groups can be silly to not scheme for the proficient rookie.

“I think the more minutes he gets, people will study him more,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned earlier than the sport. “He’ll be somebody they pay more attention to because they know what he’s capable of.”

At the least within the first half, the Pacers had a greater plan for him. He completed zero for Four from the sphere with 5 rebounds. By the tip of the sport, Porter had labored his approach to 10 factors and eight rebounds, together with Four-of-Four from the free throw line.

“I think what teams are also looking to do is, I think it was the Clippers game, they try to put him in a lot of actions defensively, making him have to play both ends of the floor,” Malone mentioned. “That’s great. That’s a great challenge for him. That’s only going to help him learn that much faster and take that much more pride on the defensive end.”

It was hardly a fairly first half, however the Nuggets did their injury within the trenches to construct a 50-44 lead. Jokic took benefit of whichever Pacers huge man tried to sluggish him en path to 16 factors and eight rebounds over the primary two quarters. His dogged play inside helped the Nuggets to 32 factors within the paint and a 29-19 rebounding benefit.

Barton did his half by stabilizing the second unit. He poured in 11 factors and snatched 5 rebounds because the bridge between the starters and the reserves.

The spotlight of the primary half got here when Craig swatted Myles Turner on one finish and dropped in an and-1 layup on the opposite. Craig’s three blocks helped maintain the Pacers effectively under 40 p.c taking pictures over the primary two quarters.