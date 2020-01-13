Packers hold off Seahawks to reach NFC championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers related with Davante Adams eight instances for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Inexperienced Bay’s spruced-up protection fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and the Packers held on for a 28-23 victory Sunday evening to succeed in the NFC championship sport for the third time in six years.

Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and two first-half scores for the Packers (14-Three), who will journey subsequent weekend to tackle top-seeded San Francisco.

Russell Wilson carried the Seahawks (12-6) on yet one more comeback, this time from a 21-Three halftime deficit, however the Packers pressured a punt simply earlier than the two-minute warning on the second sack of the sport by Preston Smith. That was Inexperienced Bay’s fifth of the sport. Za’Darius Smith, the opposite big-money free agent added to the protection final spring, had two sacks himself.

The Seahawks by no means obtained the ball once more.

Rodgers sealed the win with two third-down throws: first a 32-yard move to Adams on third-and-Eight with 2:19 left after which 9 yards to Jimmy Graham on third-and-9 proper after the two-minute warning to take down a Seahawks group that was Eight-1 on the highway this season coming into the sport.

Rodgers exacted some payback for 5 years in the past, when the Packers blew a 16-Zero halftime lead within the NFC championship sport at Seattle and misplaced 28-22 in time beyond regulation. The Seahawks haven’t been again to the convention title sport since, not to mention the Tremendous Bowl. Rodgers is working out of time quicker than Wilson, although, 9 years after his solely championship.

The Seahawks had only a plus-seven scoring margin through the common season, making fairly the behavior of second-half rallies. Wilson did a number of the most interesting work of his eight-year profession in 2019, serving to the Seahawks keep on observe regardless of a gentle stream of accidents, together with the late setbacks within the backfield that prompted the emergency name for Marshawn Lynch.

Racking up 64 yards speeding on seven scrambles and finishing 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards, Wilson directed landing drives of 69, 84, 79 proper out of the gate after halftime. Lynch completed two of them with scores, and Wilson threw to Tyler Lockett for the opposite one.

Lynch’s second landing with 9:33 left reduce the result in 28-23, however Jaire Alexander blew up the 2-point conversion try with a sack on an unblocked blitz. The Packers gave the ball again to the Seahawks with a second consecutive punts, this time with four:54 left on the Seattle 22, however Wilson ran out of methods in his seemingly bottomless bag of them.

FORCEFUL FIRST HALF

The Seahawks introduced their move rush to life with seven sacks whereas grinding out a 17-9 win at Philadelphia final week within the wild card spherical, with Jadeveon Clowney making his presence felt together with successful that knocked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of the sport with a concussion. The Packers principally stored Rodgers a lot better protected, although.

The Packers had three landing drives of 75 yards apiece over the primary three quarters, plus a 60-yard march preceded by a missed 50-yard area aim strive from Jason Myers.

Rodgers hasn’t had a lot assist past Adams and Jones this season, however he and coach Matt LaFleur did a masterful job of getting them the ball with some Tyler Ervin and Jimmy Graham combined in. On the opening possession, Adams and Geronimo Allison ran angled routes towards one another earlier than faking the decide and zagging away. Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers was caught within the confusion, permitting Adams to interrupt free for the 20-yard rating.

OH, NO, LAMBEAU

Seahawks followers have loads of dangerous recollections of their favourite group’s performances in Inexperienced Bay, with the dropping streak at Lambeau Subject now at 9 straight video games. The final such win for Seattle was on Nov. 1, 1999.

There was the recent mike that picked up Matt Hasselbeck’s ill-fated boast through the time beyond regulation coin toss that the Seahawks would win, previous his pick-six within the 2003 playoffs. There was the blowout within the snow within the 2007 playoffs, which turned out to be Brett Favre’s closing win for the Packers. There have been additionally the common season losses with Wilson in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks: LG Mike Iupati was out with a neck damage, and Jamarco Jones left within the second quarter with a concussion. That pressured rookie Phil Haynes into motion. … Clowney, who has fought via a core muscle damage this season, was holding his midsection within the second quarter and briefly absent for the primary TD run by Jones. … Backup DEs Ziggy Ansah (neck) and L.J. Collier have been inactive, and DE Quinton Jefferson left with a foot damage within the third quarter.

Packers: RT Bryan Bulaga, one among six gamers the group reported this week as being restricted by sickness, was lively for however didn’t play. Jared Veldheer changed him. … FB Danny Vitale (ankle/sickness) was inactive. … WR Allen Lazard damage his ankle within the second quarter after Jones collided with the again of his proper leg.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: head into the offseason, needing replenish their depth on the offensive line and on protection whereas Wilson stays in his prime.

Packers: advance to their third NFC championship sport in six years. They misplaced 37-Eight on Nov. 24 to the 49ers, who beat Minnesota 27-10 on Saturday of their divisional spherical sport.