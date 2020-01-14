Padukone Academy “Did Not” Force Saina Nehwal To Train Under Vimal Kumar

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) on Tuesday made it clear that it performed no position in Saina Nehwal shifting from Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Bengaluru to coach underneath Vimal Kumar forward of the Rio Olympics, calling the transfer the “sole decision” of the ace shuttler. Gopichand, in a chapter titled ‘Bitter Rivalry’ of an upcoming e book ‘Goals of a Billion: India and the Olympic Video games’, revealed how depressing he felt when Saina determined to affix Padukone’s academy to coach underneath Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru after the 2014 World Championship.

Gopichand additionally mentioned he felt harm that Padukone, Vimal and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) official Viren Rasquinha “encouraged her to leave Hyderabad”.

“PPBA did not have any role to play in Saina Nehwal’s decision to move to Bangalore and train at PPBA,” Padukone academy mentioned in an announcement.

“However, Vimal Kumar did help Saina in her slump period that saw her attain World No.1 ranking, besides getting silver medal at the All England Championships and World Championships.”

Within the e book, Gopichand additionally questioned why the legendary Padukone, India’s first badminton celebrity “never had anything positive to say about him”.

In response to this, PPBA mentioned: “PPBA has utmost regard for Gopichand’s contributions to Indian badminton as a player and a coach. We have also acknowledged Gopichand’s contribution to his wards’ successful performance at the world level and has always maintained good relations with him.”

Gopichand himself had educated underneath Padukone earlier than deciding to work underneath coach Ganguly Prasad forward of his All England victory in 2001.

“PPBA has been grooming gamers over the past 25 years and has all the time stood for supporting their curiosity in no matter means we will. We have now too many gamers transferring on from our Academy at numerous phases of their profession. We have now by no means believed in proscribing their development, and that can proceed to be academy’s coverage.

“The sporting careers of worldwide athletes competing on the highest ranges is comparatively brief, subsequently it’s as much as every participant to determine no matter is in his/her pursuits and profit from the alternatives obtainable to realize their respective targets throughout their peak interval,” the Padukone academy mentioned.