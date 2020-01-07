Paedophile, 35, avoids jail despite being caught with half a MILLION child porn images

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A paedophile who spent four-and-a-half years amassing nearly half 1,000,000 little one abuse pictures has averted jail.

Robert Swanepoel, 35, from Swindon, was caught with a hoard of vile pictures so giant that authorities solely managed to classify round 47,000 footage and video clips – having to depart an additional 400,000.

The paedophile, who searched components of the web for phrases reminiscent of ‘teen’ and ‘younger little ladies’ earlier than he was caught by police in November 2018, denied being sexually interested in kids and claimed he posed no hazard, Swindon Crown Courtroom heard.

When requested in regards to the wicked pictures, he mentioned: ‘It is like a drug habit.’

Robert Swanepoel (pictured at Swindon Crown Courtroom), 35, from Swindon, trawled components of the web for four-and-a-half years for pictures of kid abuse earlier than he was caught by police in November 2018

Swanepoel was handed a six-month suspended sentence at Swindon Crown Courtroom on January 6 after admitting the fees towards him.

A courtroom heard that Swanepoel first seen little one abuse pictures when an pop-up directed him to a illicit web site.

However Tessa Hingston, prosecuting, mentioned that, after that, he started in search of the vile pictures.

The substantial assortment was saved on a Toshiba laptop computer, an Acer pc, Firestorm laborious drive and a Kingston USB stick.

Some information had been encrypted and the gathering had been sorted into classes.

Swanepoel was lastly caught by detectives in November 2018, with greater than 21 hours’ value of abuse movies in addition to the pictures.

He admitted making 34 class A indecent pictures of kids – which incorporates pictures depicting rape – 126 nonetheless pictures and 45 movies within the center class and 46,430 pictures and 168 films in class B.

He additionally had 34 prohibited pictures of kids.

Emma Handslip, defending, advised Swindon Crown Courtroom her shopper had grown more and more remoted – regardless of holding down a job on the identical firm for 15 years.

Swanepoel, who claimed he posed no hazard, was handed a six-month suspended sentence at Swindon Crown Courtroom on January 6. Pictured: Swindon Crown Courtroom

Hinting at well being difficulties, she mentioned: ‘That is someone who has had a really, very troublesome and difficult life from a really younger age.

‘This isn’t an excuse for his behaviour however maybe an evidence to the courtroom about why he is change into remoted.’

She added that Swanepoel had come clear on the earliest alternative throughout his interview with detectives.

Regardless of the numerous 13-month delay within the case attending to courtroom, Swanepoel had stored off the police radar.

There was no suggestion that he had seen any additional little one abuse pictures after he was arrested. The pictures he did acquire had not been distributed.

Ms Handslip pointed to the conclusions of a pre-sentence report compiled by the probation service, saying there was a sensible chance Swanepoel may very well be rehabilitated and stored out of jail.

Swanepoel was sentenced to 6 months in jail suspended for 2 years, with Choose Jason Taylor QC acknowledging the defendant may very well be rehabilitated.

He mentioned: ‘There have been an additional 400,000 pictures and movies that weren’t reviewed given the sheer quantity.

‘However the aggravating options concerned within the case was that you just had made searches, there have been a number of victims a few of a really younger age, your offending lasted over a four-and-a-half yr interval and also you had even taken the time to classify the pictures some in encrypted folders.’

Swanepoel should full 40 rehabilitation exercise periods and abide by a six-month curfew.

He was made topic to a 10-year sexual hurt prevention order and might want to signal on to the intercourse offenders’ register for a decade.