Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ‘ordered masseuse for Prince Andrew in 1996’

A masseuse who labored for Jeffrey Epstein has claimed she was instructed to offer Prince Andrew a therapeutic massage, three years earlier than he says he met the paedophile.

The lady, who wished to stay nameless, claimed she gave Prince Andrew a therapeutic massage in a five-star resort in Los Angeles in 1996, after she was informed by Epstein that the Prince had ‘harm his again’.

The alleged assembly passed off three years earlier than Prince Andrew claimed to have first met Epstein, in 1999.

The masseuse informed the Solar On-line: ‘Jeffrey referred to as me, I do bear in mind, and he mentioned, “My friend’s coming into town, will you massage him?” And I mentioned, “You know it’s just [innocent]”, and he was like, “Of course”. That is all, it was regular.’

She claimed that she massaged the Duke of York on the Bel Air Resort, 23 years in the past.

‘[Epstein] simply mentioned, ‘Will you’re employed on one in all my mates, he is harm his again and he wants a therapeutic massage’. I went over and that was it, it was a thousand years in the past.’

The therapist additionally forged doubt over claims by the Prince that he and Epstein had been by no means shut, telling the publication that the 2 males had been ‘good mates’ and that Epstein was typically attempting his greatest to please the Duke.

The nameless girl added that in her time for working as Epstein when she was in her 20s, the billionaire by no means ‘got here onto her’. ‘I’d bear in mind if he got here onto me as a result of I used to get actually p****ed off when guys would, however he by no means did, and there was nothing bizarre,’ she mentioned.

Final month, Virginia Roberts, who now makes use of her married title Giuffre, accused the Duke of realizing she been trafficked to the UK once they allegedly met when she was 17.

She has beforehand claimed Andrew purchased her alcohol in London’s Tramp nightclub earlier than that they had intercourse at Ghislaine Maxwell’s dwelling.

Prince Andrew pictured with Virgina Roberts, who was 17 on the time, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse in London in 2001

The Duke has repeatedly denied the allegation, insisting he spent the night at dwelling after taking his eldest daughter Beatrice to a Pizza Categorical in Woking, Surrey.

Epstein is alleged to have sexually abused dozens of teenage women. He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not responsible to federal costs of intercourse trafficking involving dozens of ladies as younger as 14.

He was discovered lifeless on August 10 in his cell on the Metropolitan Correctional Middle in Manhattan and an post-mortem concluded that he hanged himself.