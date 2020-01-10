Paedophile Koran teacher’s funeral will be held at mosque where he sexually assaulted girls

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:32 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:35 EST, 10 January 2020

A convicted paedophile and trusted Koran instructor who died in jail may have his funeral at the identical mosque the place he abused his younger victims.

Mohammed Sadiq, 83, from Cyncoed, Cardiff, was sentenced to 13 years in Parc Jail, Bridgend, in 2017 after being convicted of six counts of indecent assault and eight counts of sexual assault on a baby underneath 13.

Nonetheless the disgraced instructor, who focused women in his spiritual courses on the Madina Mosque between 1996 and 2006, will now have his funeral held on the identical mosque after a request from his household.

One worshipper criticised the choice to carry the funeral on the mosque and stated: ‘I believe the administration ought to have thought earlier than they allowed the funeral of a convicted paedophile to happen the place he dedicated his heinous crimes.

Convicted paedophile Mohammed Sadiq (pictured), 83, from Cyncoed, Cardiff, may have his funeral on the identical mosque the place he abused his younger victims

‘I ponder how the victims, who’re members of this group, will really feel. I believe the general public at massive ought to pay attention to what’s occurring.’

Throughout his trial the court docket heard how Sadiq would contact his victims on their breasts and personal components and lay one woman face down on his lap and slapped her on the underside and the highest a part of her legs.

His sentence was later decreased to 9 years on attraction however an attraction in opposition to his conviction was rejected.

Sentencing in 2017, Choose Stephen Hopkins QC instructed Sadiq: ‘You haven’t and you might be nonetheless not exhibiting any regret in any respect for what you probably did.

‘You seem to haven’t any understanding of the hurt and humiliation you inflicted on 4 younger kids, as they have been.’

In an interview on the time of his trial, one in every of his victims, who can’t be named for authorized causes, stated: ‘It is fairly unhappy actually. I do not actually wish to look again at my childhood as a result of for many of it I used to be fairly down and had kind of destructive emotions more often than not.’

Sadiq was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2017 after being convicted of six counts of indecent assault and eight counts of sexual assault on a baby underneath 13

She described how she can be known as to learn the Koran and Sadiq would contact her ‘inappropriately’.

She stated: ‘He would name out my title and name me to take a seat subsequent to him behind his desk in his classroom. It could be to be taught to learn the Koran and I might be sitting there studying, studying and studying what I would learnt.

‘I do not suppose he paid any consideration to what I used to be studying. A couple of minutes he would attain down underneath my garments and simply contact me inappropriately. And that might final for so long as he felt I suppose.

‘I believe it was simply kind of shock when it first occurred. ‘Oh no, what’s occurring?’ After which after that it simply turned: ”Okay that is what he is doing, and I do not actually have management over it”.

‘So I simply let it occur and let him do what he needs and when it is completed it is completed and I can get away.’

Sadiq, who carried out his assaults on the Madina Mosque in Cardiff (pictured), labored on the spiritual institution for 36 years

A committee member of the Madina Mosque, confirmed it might be holding the funeral prayer – including it was each the want of Sadiq and his household that or not it’s held there.

The committee member stated: ‘We really feel sympathy for the victims and their households. We supported the conviction and we inspired members to come back ahead.

‘However now the individual has died we do not take a look at what improper occurred prior to now, what we’re taking a look at is a household who’s in misery.’

Mosque committee chairman Javed Iqbal added: ‘We wholeheartedly sympathise with the victims. The mosque is a spot of worship for any Muslims. We sympathise with the victims and the bereaved household.’

Sadiq focused the women, aged between 5 and 11 throughout spiritual courses. He was discovered responsible of sexually touching women on the abdomen, chest and personal components whereas in his classes.

Sadiq, who taught at Cardiff’s Madina Mosque for 36 years, denied that he carried out the assaults and claimed the allegations had been made up by the 4 complainants on account of an inner row within the mosque between two factions.

A spokesman for jail operator G4S confirmed Sadiq, of Cyncoed, Cardiff, died in Parc Jail, Bridgend, on January eight.

