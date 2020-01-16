Paige Gives A Good Case For A WWE Off-Season

WWE celebrity Paige has actually been by means of so much throughout the previous few years, and he or she’s even been by means of so much in the previous few days after the joke that Triple H cracked about her throughout a current media look.

Nonetheless, regardless of the tensions that appear to exist between her and WWE, she isn’t going to cease voicing her opinion and he or she isn’t going to cease campaigning for change – no matter what that change could also be.

In a current tweet, the previous Divas Champion really gave a reasonably good pitch for WWE having an low season, regardless that it doesn’t really feel like that was her sole intention.

I really like my easy life once I’m not working. I miss it once I’m on the street. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 15, 2020

Whereas we’re most likely simply studying into this an excessive amount of, we actually assume one month lay-off – or probably even six weeks – may work wonders for the WWE roster as they get well, recuperate and put together for the following section of motion.

Probably the most logical manner ahead with this, in our opinion, could be to have the low season within the fall which tends to be the interval when WWE produces a few of their weakest content material. There’s a debate available that it ought to occur after WrestleMania which marks the ‘end of the season’, but when they had been going to go down that route, they’d most likely have to squeeze the post-Mania RAW in there first.

Both manner we’re simply blissful to see that Paige remains to be round, even when she will be able to’t get again within the ring and compete like she used to following her retirement.