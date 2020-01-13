Paige Jokes About Entering Men’s WWE Royal Rumble & ‘Taking That Bish To Suplex City’

Paige is medically disqualified from in-ring competitors. That received’t cease her from having a very good time on social media.

With the Royal Rumble arising a variety of followers are hoping that Paige might be making a return to the WWE ring. That doesn’t appear seemingly and he or she has defined her causes up to now.

Paige thought she would nonetheless have some enjoyable with the scenario. The primary-ever NXT Ladies’s Champion tweeted out saying that she’s coming into the Royal Rumble match within the #2 spot. Now Brock Lesnar has one thing to fret about.

I’m coming again to the #royalrumble you guys. I’m coming into myself into the boys’s and being quantity 2 and taking that bish to suplex metropolis then go on to win the entire thing.

This was only a joke from Paige, but it surely received’t cease the rumor mill from spinning. We’ll must see if anybody actually surprises us on January 26th with an surprising Royal Rumble entry, but it surely’s not going going to be Paige.