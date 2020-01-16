Paige Not Totally Shutting Down WWE In-Ring Return

Paige has been within the professional wrestling enterprise for her complete life. She is aware of which you could by no means say by no means about something together with a return to the ring.

Whereas chatting with Good Morning Britain Paige was requested about attainable coming again. She admitted that her return received’t happen for “a hot minute,” however she didn’t completely rule it out.

“Oh… well not for a hot minute. But, you know never say never of course. Like you’re as — you don’t wanna put any doubt in anything — but yeah, hopefully one day.”

Paige actually needs to make a return to motion. She has to overlook one thing she grew up with, however so many accidents brought about WWE to medically disqualify her. She just lately signed a brand new WWE contract as nicely so she’ll be beneath Vince McMahon’s orders for fairly some time. We’ll simply should see if her neck improves dramatically.

