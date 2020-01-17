Paige On Getting Wrapped Up In Negativity On Social Media

Triple H cracked a joke about Paige that was not obtained nicely in any respect. It upset Paige’s boyfriend and loads of different followers as nicely. Triple H later apologized for his poor try at humor.

Paige tweeted out a message about getting wrapped up in social media. The negativity could be overpowering and make somebody neglect how beloved they’re. She realizes that the unfavourable feedback are solely a small fraction of the individuals who have good intentions. That is one thing she wants to recollect.

Typically you will get so wrapped up in social media and the negativity you neglect how beloved you might be by the larger majority. The unfavourable ones though they leap out probably the most are only a tiny %. Everybody has to keep in mind that. I’ve to keep in mind that. Feeling optimistic

Paige’s time in WWE is way from over. She simply signed a brand new contract, nevertheless it wasn’t as an in-ring performer. We’ll must see if she ever wrestles once more as a result of Paige isn’t giving up hope. Within the meantime, maybe she is going to view her social media timeline a bit in a different way.