Paige On How She Handles Internet Trolls

Paige will get a whole lot of crap from followers on-line. Some folks simply wish to get an increase out of others by saying imply issues to strangers. Paige has gotten fairly good at dealing with it.

The primary-ever NXT Girls’s Champion just lately tweeted out that she’s been doing so good by deleting, blocking, and ignoring trolls. She practically bought wrapped in it just lately, however she was ready to withstand the temptation.

Almost bought wrapped up in trolls. I’ve been doing so good at not responding too delete, ignore, block. Don’t wanna get wrapped up in nonsensical bs.



It truly is exceptional what some folks really feel they’ve a proper to say to others on-line. Paige realizes that feeding the trolls solely makes issues worse as a result of no one has time for nonsensical BS.