News TV SHOWS

Paige Pulls For British Bulldog WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

The British Bulldog handed away far too quickly. For some cause he has but to obtain a WWE Corridor Of Fame induction. Paige desires that to vary.

The 2020 WWE Corridor Of Fame will see the nWo and Batista see their inductions. Paige despatched out a tweet questioning if Davey Boy Smith would possibly lastly see his yr.

So.. we gonna get British Bulldog within the Corridor Of Fame this yr or? @WWE

The truth that Paige talked about WWE in her submit would possibly assist get some consideration. Let’s see if Vince McMahon notices as a result of it’s 100% his name.

So.. we gonna get British Bulldog within the Corridor Of Fame this yr or? @WWE

— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 19, 2020



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment