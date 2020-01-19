Paige Pulls For British Bulldog WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

The British Bulldog handed away far too quickly. For some cause he has but to obtain a WWE Corridor Of Fame induction. Paige desires that to vary.

The 2020 WWE Corridor Of Fame will see the nWo and Batista see their inductions. Paige despatched out a tweet questioning if Davey Boy Smith would possibly lastly see his yr.

So.. we gonna get British Bulldog within the Corridor Of Fame this yr or? @WWE

The truth that Paige talked about WWE in her submit would possibly assist get some consideration. Let’s see if Vince McMahon notices as a result of it’s 100% his name.