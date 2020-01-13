Paige Reacts To Triple H Making Joke About Her Having Kids She Doesn’t Know About

Paige can’t wrestle anymore. Regardless of rumors and hopes return to the ring could be within the playing cards she isn’t cleared to compete.

Whereas speaking about Edge and Paige’s potential returns to the ring Triple H made a little bit joke. He mentioned that Edge has youngsters and Paige “probably has some she doesn’t know of.”

There was laughter from the room filled with reporters and Triple H thanked them for the nice and cozy reception to his joke.

Paige noticed somebody submit this clip and he or she didn’t appear to get the humor. She commented again saying: “Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too.”

Renee Younger wasn’t going to let Paige really feel dangerous about herself in any respect. She replied to her tweet with a message about how a lot Paige has been by way of and the way individuals have to make “real change” as a substitute of jokes.

Huge like to Paige. She’s been to hell and again however nonetheless some individuals wanna make jokes. We want (and he or she deserves) actual change.

Paige is just not medically cleared to compete within the ring. She nonetheless loves wrestling and has to overlook one thing she actually grew up doing. It’s not occurring for her anymore due to so many accidents. Now she is with WWE and being paid to not wrestle. There actually isn’t something humorous about that scenario.