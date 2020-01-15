Paige Says Triple H ‘Reached Out’ After Making Inappropriate Joke About Her

Triple H was giving an interview the place he tried a joke that didn’t land effectively. He stated that Paige may need kids she doesn’t find out about.

Paige wasn’t too happy to be the butt of a joke and Nikki Bella even spoke about this joke from The Sport. In a while, Gary Cassidy had an opportunity to ask Paige what she thought concerning the joke from WWE’s COO.

“Obviously I was a little bit vexed, a little bit taken back. He’s someone that I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful. So, I feel like he got caught up maybe in a joke, but I just don’t think it was appropriate to joke about. Again, it’s not something that I’m going to continually keep talking about.”

Paige stated that Triple H “definitely reached out and we’ve talked about it.” So, it looks like water below the bridge at this level. It nonetheless wasn’t essentially the most effectively obtained joke Triple H has ever made.

