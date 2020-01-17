Paige’s Boyfriend Says WWE Should Be Embarrassed To Have Triple H Running The Company

Triple H made an off-handed joke about Paige having children she may won’t learn about. This sparked a storm and he later apologized for the joke.

Paige’s rocker boyfriend Ronnie Radke won’t be as forgiving. He tweeted out saying :”F*ck Triple H.” In one other tweet that’s now deleted, Radke tweeted out to tell WWE that they need to be embarrassed to have Triple H working WWE.

Hey @WWE you ought to be embarrassed and ashamed of yourselves for letting somebody like @TripleH run your organization and publicly disrespect one in every of your divas @RealPaigeWWE biased or not I hate watching her cry over YOU. hasn’t she been by way of sufficient?

Let’s see if time will relax this case. Triple H did name and attain out to Paige as effectively. Issues appear to be higher now, however there was a time when Triple H’s remark actually upset Paige’s inside circle.