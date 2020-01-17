January 17, 2020 | 11:21am

Authorities are searching a convicted rapist accused of burying the physique of Paighton Houston — the Alabama girl whose stays had been found in a shallow grave weeks after she left a bar with two unusual males, based on a brand new report.

Frederick Hampton Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace

Fredrick Hampton, 50, is being sought on a cost of abusing a corpse, WSB-TV 2 reported.

He has not been charged with killing Houston, whose trigger and method of demise had been undetermined in her preliminary post-mortem, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace officers informed the outlet. Toxicology and different experiences are nonetheless pending.

“What we know is that no physical trauma to the body of the victim would have led to her death,” Sheriff’s Workplace Deputy Chief David Agee stated throughout a Thursday information convention, based on the report. “We have evidence that the victim and the offender were together the night of Dec. 20, 2019.”

“We have evidence that the victim died the next day at a house on McClain Street in Brighton,” Agee added. “We have evidence that after the victim died, her body was disposed of in a criminal manner by Fredrick Hampton.”

Agee additionally stopped wanting figuring out Hampton as one of many males who reportedly left the bar with Houston the night of her disappearance — solely acknowledging that they had been collectively Dec. 20 and 21, based on the report.

Houston appeared to go along with the boys willingly and “there is no evidence that there was any force,” Agee stated.

Hampton is the one suspect on authorities’ radar, based on the police official.

“This offender is responsible for this crime, disposing of this corpse in this manner,” he stated. “Additional charges are possible depending on what evidence becomes available. As of right now, this is where we stand, and we want to get him into custody.”

Hampton can be accused of an offense that violated the state’s intercourse offender notification act however Agee didn’t specify what that violation was, based on the report.

The suspect was in compliance with the notification act previous to Houston’s disappearance and subsequent demise, Agee informed reporters.

Houston was final seen Dec. 20 on the Tin Roof, a live-music bar chain in Birmingham.

Her final textual content message, despatched to a pal, stated that “she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble,” based on her mom, Charlaine Houston.

About two weeks later, investigators recovered her physique in a shallow grave within the yard of a house in Hueytown, about 13 miles west of Birmingham.

Hampton was beforehand convicted on first-degree rape and sodomy fees again in 1992, based on AL.com. He served greater than 20 years behind bars earlier than he was launched in March of 2012, based on the report.

He was additionally charged with kidnapping, however that cost has since been dismissed.

Quickly after his launch, he was arrested as soon as once more for failing to offer authorities along with his new handle — a requirement for convicted intercourse offenders, based on the report. He entered a responsible plea and was handed a two-year suspended sentence.