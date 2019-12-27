Paine Blasts DRS Technology After His Controversial Dismissal

Australia captain Tim Paine blasted cricket’s Resolution Overview System (DRS) Friday, saying it left him “disappointed and angry” after he was dismissed controversially within the second Check in opposition to New Zealand. Paine performed certainly one of his greatest innings and was on observe to attain a maiden Check century when he was eliminated lbw by Neil Wagner for 79 after New Zealand reviewed the umpire’s unique not out resolution. He was requested concerning the DRS by broadcaster ABC afterwards and replied: “Don’t start.”

What a improbable overview by New Zealand! Tim Paine’s await a Check century goes on… #SpecsaversCricket @SpecsaversAU | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/RAj0OKFe6t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2019

“I thought from the length that it pitched, and the bloke bowling around the wicket, it’s pretty difficult to hit you in line, and hit the stumps,” he stated of the supply.

Some commentators agreed that it was exhausting to see how Wagner’s ball might have in the reduction of into Paine a lot, struck him in line and gone on to hit center stump.

Paine’s disappointment was compounded by New Zealand’s Ross Taylor surviving a overview late within the day after initially being given out lbw. The ball hitting the stumps however the monitoring know-how confirmed it going over.

“And then you get one late tonight which, the guy’s stuck on the crease, he’s hit really full and it’s going over, so it’s disappointing and it makes me angry,” stated Paine.

“I’ve got a few doubts, no doubt about that,” he added of the know-how’s accuracy.

“I won’t go into it too far because I’ll get in trouble but I’m just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real time, and then what it comes up is sometimes a little bit off the mark.”