Painter gets ultimate revenge on client ‘who didn’t pay the bill’ by daubing graffiti warning

A disgruntled painter and decorator who claimed his invoice wasn’t paid took revenge – by daubing a message on the facet of an previous pub he had labored on.

Dean Reeves, 50, wrote in massive black letters: ‘Need your own home portray? Do not be like Terry, pay the invoice! Now you’ll!’ over the cream exterior he had painted in Bolsover, Derbyshire.

Mr Reeves claims builder Terry Taylor paid him simply £650 of the £1,150 agreed value for the work however refused to pay the remainder till he had accomplished extra work on the constructing.

Disgruntled painter and decorator who claimed his invoice wasn’t paid took revenge – by daubing a message on the facet of an previous pub he had labored on in Bolsover, Derbyshire

He claims he labored via his lunch for every week to get the job accomplished on time on the previous North Star Membership which is being transformed into flats.

Nevertheless, he says Mr Taylor informed him he would not be getting paid the rest of the money till he ‘gave the again of the home one other coat’.

However the father-of-two says when he did what was requested, Mr Taylor informed him ‘you are not getting paid a penny till you have accomplished the fascias’ – which was not a part of the unique quote.

Disgruntled decorator Mr Reeves wrote on the cream-coloured constructing with big black paint encouraging different individuals to not be ‘like Terry’ and pay the invoice.

Dean Reeves, 50, wrote in massive black letters: ‘Need your own home portray? Do not be like Terry, pay the invoice! Now you’ll!’ over the cream exterior he had painted

Mr Reeves claims builder Terry Taylor paid him simply £650 of the £1,150 agreed value for the work, however refused to pay the remainder till he had accomplished extra work on the constructing

Mr Reeves mentioned: ‘I gave him a quote for the job and he mentioned he would “ping me the money straight away”.

‘However he tried to alter the job midway via. The job was alleged to be accomplished on scaffolding, he was alleged to have taken all of the indicators and guttering off.

‘However I did the job off ladders, saving him £900 on scaffolding and I took all of the indicators off myself.

‘He modified the job, stored asking me to do additional work. He mentioned there was various jobs I wanted to do earlier than I’d receives a commission.

He claims he labored via his lunch for every week to get the job accomplished on time on the previous North Star Membership in Bolsover, Derbyshire, which is being transformed into flats

‘I did seven days of arduous work on it. I did not have lunch breaks, I labored arduous all week to get it accomplished.

‘He stored saying, “I’ll pay you tomorrow”, however tomorrow by no means got here.

‘I did the work and he mentioned if I am going again to present the again of the constructing one other coat, he would pay me.

‘I went again on Tuesday and did that, however once I despatched him an image, he simply mentioned “that looks better” with a smiling face.

Mr Reeves claims he labored via his lunch for every week to get the job accomplished on time on the previous North Star Membership which is being transformed into flats

‘I requested him the place my cash was and he mentioned I wasn’t going to get a penny till I did the fascias, which we might by no means agreed on.’

Mr Reeves mentioned he took the drastic motion two days after being informed he was not going to get the £500 he was owed.

He added: ‘I went again at tea time on Thursday and did it off ladders.

Mr Reeves says Mr Taylor informed him he would not be getting paid the rest of the money till he ‘gave the again of the home one other coat’

‘It was my first job again since Christmas, I’ve payments to pay and have to become profitable.

‘It simply obtained an excessive amount of and I wished to show the purpose. I do not remorse it and I might do it once more if I needed to.

‘I used to be by no means going to receives a commission, however I wished to ensure he needed to pay one thing to get it cleared off.’

When contacted for remark, Mr Taylor denied ripping Mr Reeves off and mentioned he was going to pay in full as soon as the work had been accomplished.

The daddy-of-two says when he did what was requested, Mr Taylor informed him ‘you are not getting paid a penny till you have accomplished the fascias’ – which was not a part of the unique quote

Mr Taylor mentioned: ‘He ought to have simply accomplished the work and he would have been paid in full. It is normal.

‘None of what he says is true. He wasn’t requested to do extra work, it was offset work by different jobs he was meant to do however did not.

‘It was his concept, he mentioned he would do another jobs to offset what he wasn’t doing. He was getting paid the identical to do much less work.

Disgruntled decorator Mr Reeves wrote on the cream-coloured constructing with big black paint encouraging different individuals to not be ‘like Terry’ and pay the invoice

‘I wasn’t going to pay him for the entire job till he completed it, nobody would.

‘Originally he even mentioned he’d do the work earlier than getting paid in any respect, however I mentioned no.

‘Then, midway via the job he requested for all the cash up entrance.

‘I’ve spoken to police now and they are going to be trying to arrest him. He’ll be accomplished for prison injury.

Mr Reeves mentioned: ‘I gave him a quote for the job and he mentioned he would “ping me the money straight away”. However he tried to alter the job midway via’

‘I discovered about it final night time however I am fully unbothered. It is simply paint, the fool.

‘I am the boss, so I am simply going to go spherical and paint over it. Do his job for him. It’s going to be accomplished by the top of the day.

‘I do not perceive why you’d waste your time portray that nonsense as a substitute of doing all your job, when in that point you might have completed it.

‘That is the primary and final time I am working with this man.’

A Derbyshire police spokesman mentioned: ‘We acquired a name this morning reporting property in Welbeck Highway, Bolsover had had graffiti painted onto it.

‘It seems to be a dispute between two events and we can be getting in contact with these concerned in the end.’

Mr Reeves mentioned: ‘I did seven days of arduous work on it. I did not have lunch breaks, I labored arduous all week to get it accomplished’