Pair charged with the murder of two-year-old Keigan O’Brien

Mom, 32, and her lover, 36, seem in court docket charged with homicide of ‘cheeky monkey’ toddler who died simply hours after his second birthday
A person and a lady have appeared in court docket this morning accused of murdering a two-year-old boy.
Martin Currie, 36 and Sarah O’Brien, 32, from Doncaster have been each charged with the homicide of two-year-old Keigan O’Brien.
They’ve each been remanded in custody to seem at Sheffield Crown Court docket at a later date.
Sarah O’Brien, left, and Martin O’Brien, proper, have been remanded in custody at the moment after showing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court docket this morning accused of the homicide of two-year-old Keigan O’Brien. The pair will seem at Sheffield Crown Court docket at a later date
