Pair is sought after they shoot dog, leave it dead in gutter in La Mirada, authorities say

Authorities are trying to find a person and a girl suspected of animal cruelty after surveillance video captured the taking pictures of a canine and the animal being left useless within the gutter in La Mirada.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officers say the pair pulled as much as an industrial space within the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue in La Mirada in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. A witness informed authorities he noticed a person exit the passenger facet of the automobile, place one thing on the bottom close to the gutter and hearth two gunshots.

The shooter received again within the automobile and the 2 fled the scene, driving south on Phoebe and making a left on Firestone Boulevard, authorities mentioned. The witness went over to research and located a small terrier that had been shot twice on a canine mattress within the gutter, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

“I can’t believe someone would actually do that and not give it away to a shelter or put it down,” witness Alex Csonka informed KNBC-TV Channel four.

Detailed suspect descriptions weren’t obtainable. Anybody with data is requested to name the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station at (562) 466-5419.