Pak Army Helping Terrorists Infiltrate, Says J&K Top Cop

“Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send terrorists to India,” Dilbag Singh mentioned.

Jammu:

The Pakistan Military is making all efforts to assist terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir beneath the duvet of ceasefire violations, Director Common of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh mentioned on Monday.

He mentioned that the scenario on the Line of Management (LoC) is totally beneath management and safety forces are successfully thwarting the infiltration bids.

“The Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send terrorists towards this side and they also resort to ceasefire violations,” Mr Singh advised reporters at an occasion.

“They bring terrorists to launch pads and resort to ceasefire violation, causing loss to civilians and troops”, he mentioned.

On a query in regards to the operation in Kashmir Valley, Mr Singh mentioned that two profitable operations had been carried out in Kashmir on Sunday.

In Tral space, one JeM terrorist was arrested. In Sopore, a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was busted.