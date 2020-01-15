Pak Bid To Raise Kashmir At UN Security Council Flops Again: Report

France, Russia, US and the UK have persistently backed India’s place. (File)

Pakistan’s efforts to lift Jammu and Kashmir on the UN Safety Council crumbled as soon as once more on Wednesday because it failed to search out any assist with India asking Islamabad to give attention to addressing points like sheltering terrorists to enhance relations with New Delhi, information company PTI reported.

China, Pakistan’s ”all-weather ally”, stood alone within the Pakistani nook to get the Safety Council to give attention to the Kashmir situation.

The try failed as different member international locations felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, PTI stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, China made the contemporary pitch to lift the Kashmir situation beneath “other matters” throughout closed consultations within the Safety Council Consultations Room.

India’s Permenent Consultant to the UN Syed Akbaruddin stated: “We once again saw an effort made by one member state of the UN, fail in plain view of all others”.

“We are happy that neither alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible today,” Mr Akbaruddin advised PTI.

“We are glad that the effort was viewed as a distraction and it was pointed by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,” he stated.

A European supply, heading into the Safety Council assembly, had described the discussions on Kashmir through the closed consultations to be “low key.”

A prime European diplomat stated the difficulty must be resolved bilaterally and it was a “domestic affair.”

Mr Akbaruddin stated that “Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course. We hope that Pakistan pays heed to the clear signals sent out here today and focusses on the hard tasks it has to address in order to ensure normal relations with India.”

Popping out of the assembly, Chinese language Ambassador Zhang Jun stated: “We had a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. And I’m sure you all know that Foreign Minister of Pakistan wrote letters to the Security Council asking the Security Council to pay attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The issue of India and Pakistan has always been on the agenda of the Security Council and today we have also seen some tensions, so the Security Council had a briefing and heard at the briefing from the Secretariat concerning the current situation on the ground. Members exchanged views on that,” he advised PTI.

When requested if the assembly superior something, he stated: “I am sure the meeting will be helping both parties to understand the risk of further escalation and will encourage them to approach to each other and to have dialogue and to seek means, to seek solutions through dialogue. I think that will be helpful”.

The present transfer by China was the third such unsuccessful try since August when the particular standing granted to Jammu and Kashmir beneath Article 370 of the structure was scrapped by the federal government, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Final month, France, the US, the UK and Russia foiled an try by China to debate Kashmir at a closed-door assembly of the Safety Council.

