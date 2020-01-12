Pak Border Action Team Suspected Of Beheading Indian Porter

The assault by Pakistan’s Border Motion Staff occurred close to the Line of Management (LoC)

Jammu:

Pakistan’s Border Motion Staff (BAT) is suspected to have decapitated a porter, who was amongst two civilians killed alongside the Line of Management (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, and brought away the top, officers have mentioned.

That is the primary time that any civilian has been beheaded by the BAT, which includes Pakistani military regulars and terrorists, although comparable incidents involving safety personnel have taken place up to now, they mentioned.

The physique of Mohammad Aslam, 28, was mutilated and his head was lacking, a senior police officer mentioned. On the killings by Pakistan, Military chief Basic MM Naravane mentioned on Saturday that skilled armies by no means resort to “barbaric” acts and so they “will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner”.

A defence spokesman had earlier mentioned that Aslam and Altaf Hussain, 23, each residents of Kassalian village in Gulpur sector, have been killed and three others have been injured after being hit by a mortar shell when Pakistani Military focused a gaggle of porters who have been carrying logistics for the troops in a ahead space shut the LoC on Friday.

Nonetheless, officers mentioned on Saturday that the top of one of many porters was lacking and is believed to have been taken away by the BAT.

“The body of Aslam was headless when handed over to police for completion of legal formalities. The bodies of both the porters were handed over to their families and their last rites were conducted in their village on Friday evening,” mentioned the police officer, asking to not be named.

He mentioned the injured porters — Mohamamd Saleem, 24, Mohammad Showka, 28, and Nawaz Ahmad, 35 — are being handled at a hospital and their situation is “stable”.

“We will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner,” Basic Naravane mentioned when requested in regards to the incident at a press convention in Delhi forward of Military Day.

He mentioned the Indian Military conducts itself in probably the most skilled and moral method together with on the LoC. “Professional armies never resort to barbaric acts,” he mentioned.