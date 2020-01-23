Pak Court Sends Hindu Girl, 15, To Protection Centre After Forced Conversion

Pakistan: The court docket additionally directed the Chandka Medical School Hospital to submit a report about her age.

Karachi:

A 15-year-old Hindu lady, who was forcibly transformed to Islam and married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has been despatched to a girls safety centre following a court docket order, officers stated.

Mehak Kumari, a category IXth scholar, was allegedly kidnapped from Jacobabad district on January 15 by Ali Raza Solangi who later married her.

Her father Vijay Kumar filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had kidnapped and married her forcibly. He additionally stated that her daughter was 15-year-old when she was kidnapped.

Ms Kumari and Solangi have been produced earlier than a court docket on Tuesday from the place she was despatched to the ladies police safety centre, in line with court docket officers.

The court docket additionally directed the Chandka Medical School Hospital to submit a report about her age by February three.

The Categorical Tribune reported that Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal has assured Kumari’s household of full help.

In a telephonic dialog with the chief of a Hindu group of Jacobabad district on Wednesday, the minister stated that the Sindh authorities absolutely helps the stance of the household and the Hindu group.

Mr Lal stated that pressured conversion of minor Hindu ladies has grow to be a standard challenge, including that Hindus of Sindh are its oldest inhabitants, and their lives and deaths are linked deeply with the soil of the province.

He appealed to the authorities to take discover of the brutality and injustice being dedicated towards Hindu ladies and take measures to make sure safety for the minority neighborhood.

Mr Lal, mentioning that Mr Kumari couldn’t marry till she was 18 beneath the laws of the Baby Marriage Restraint Act, stated that her marriage was a criminal offense as per the regulation.