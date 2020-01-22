Pak Has “Limited Options” To Respond To India’s J&K Decision: US Report

Pakistan has been making an attempt to rally worldwide assist towards India over Kashmir. (AFP)

Washington:

Pakistan’s management has “limited options” to reply to India’s determination on Jammu and Kashmir as many analysts view that Islamabad has “little credibility” on the problem given its lengthy historical past of covertly supporting terrorist teams there, in response to a US Congressional report.

The Congressional Analysis Service (CRS) in its second report on Kashmir in lower than six months additionally mentioned that Pakistan’s potential to change the established order via army motion has been decreased lately, which means that Islamabad probably should rely totally on diplomacy.

CRS is the unbiased analysis wing of the US Congress which prepares periodic experiences on problems with curiosity for US lawmakers in order that they’ll take knowledgeable choices contained in the Congress. At present, two resolutions are pending within the Home of Representatives, one among which is being sponsored by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

In its report dated January 13, CRS mentioned that submit August 5, Pakistan “appeared diplomatically isolated”, with Turkey being the one nation to supply strong and specific assist for Islamabad’s place.

Ties between India and Pakistan got here underneath extreme pressure after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5, evoking sturdy reactions from Islamabad.

Pakistan has been making an attempt to rally worldwide assist towards India on the problem. Nevertheless, India has maintained that the transfer was “entirely an internal matter”.

The 25-page report mentioned that Pakistan known as for a UNSC session and, with China’s assist, the Council met on August 16 to debate Kashmir for the primary time in additional than 5 a long time, albeit in a closed-door session that produced no formal assertion.

“Many analysts view Islamabad as having little credibility on Kashmir, given its long history of covertly supporting militant groups there. Pakistan’s leadership has limited options to respond to India’s actions, and renewed Pakistani support for Kashmiri militancy likely would be costly internationally,” it mentioned.

“Pakistan’s ability to alter the status quo through military action has been reduced in recent years, meaning that Islamabad likely must rely primarily on diplomacy,” the CRS mentioned.

In response to CRS, the long-standing US place on Kashmir is that the problem ought to be settled via negotiations between India and Pakistan whereas bearing in mind the desires of the Kashmiri folks.

“The Trump Administration has called for peace and respect for human rights in the region, but its criticisms have been relatively muted,” it famous.

With key US diplomatic posts vacant, some observers fear that the US authorities’s capability to handle South Asian instability is skinny, and the US President’s July supply to “mediate” on Kashmir could have contributed to the timing of New Delhi’s strikes, it mentioned.

America seeks to stability pursuit of a broad US-India partnership whereas upholding human rights protections, in addition to sustaining cooperative relations with Pakistan, the report mentioned.

CRS mentioned that following India’s August 2019 actions, quite a few Members of the US Congress went on file in assist of Kashmiri human rights. H.Res. 745, launched in December and presently with 40 co-sponsors, urges the Indian authorities to finish the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir, it mentioned.

An October listening to on human rights in South Asia held by the Home Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation included intensive dialogue of developments in Jammu and Kashmir. In November, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Fee held an occasion titled “Jammu and Kashmir in Context.”

US coverage, it mentioned, seeks to forestall battle between India and Pakistan from escalating, and the US Congress helps a US-India strategic partnership that has been underway since 2005, whereas additionally sustaining consideration on problems with human rights and non secular freedom.

CRS in its report informed lawmakers that over the previous decade, Washington seems to have grown nearer to India whereas relations with Pakistan seem to proceed to be considered as clouded by distrust.

The Trump Administration “suspended” safety help to Pakistan in 2018 and has considerably decreased non-military assist whereas concurrently deepening ties with New Delhi. It views India as a key “anchor” of its “free and open Indo-Pacific” technique, which some argue is aimed toward China, it mentioned.

“Yet any US impulse to “tilt” toward India is to some extent offset by Islamabad’s current, and by most accounts vital, role in facilitating Afghan reconciliation negotiations. President Trump’s apparent bonhomie with Pakistan’s prime minister and offer to mediate on Kashmir in July was taken by some as a new and potentially unwise strategic shift,” it mentioned.