Pak Minister Slaps TV Anchor For Linking Him With TikTok Artist

Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed the TV anchor Mubasher Lucman, calling him a “sham journalist”.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Minister for Science and Expertise Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that he had slapped a TV anchor at a marriage for linking him with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah.

Defending his transfer, he mentioned to media that he was a human first earlier than the rest, The Categorical Tribune reported.

“Ministries come and go. I will not tolerate personal attacks…. we are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations,” Chaudhry mentioned.

Earlier, the Minister slammed the TV anchor Mubasher Lucman, calling him a “sham journalist” in a tweet after stories of the slapping incident went viral on social media.

Folks like Mubashir Lucman don’t have anything to do with journalism, the minister mentioned

Chaudhry retweeted a information article on the altercation with the caption, “People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it’s everyone’s duty to expose him”.

Talking on Lucman’s present, a fellow anchor Rai Saqib Kharal had claimed that there have been a number of ‘indecent movies’ of Mr Chaudhry in possession of TikTok star Hareem Shah and he had personally seen them.

This isn’t the primary time that the Minister has settled a rating with a TV anchor in such a fashion.

In June final 12 months, Chaudhry had slapped TV host Sami Ibrahim additionally at a marriage.