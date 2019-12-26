Pak Players Treated Danish Kaneria Unfairly As He Is Hindu: Shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria confronted discrimination by the hands of some Pakistani cricketers, who had been reluctant to even eat with him as a result of he was a Hindu. Kaneria, solely the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Assessments at a median of 34.79. He additionally performed 18 ODIs. Akhtar made the revelation throughout a present known as “Game on Hai” aired on PTV Sports activities.

“In my profession I fought with two three (within the workforce) once they began speaking on regionalism. Issues like ‘who’s from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar’, that used to infuriate.

So what if somebody is a Hindu, he’s doing effectively for the workforce. “They used to say ‘sir ye yaaha se khaana kaise le raha hain’ (how is he taking meals from this place)?” mentioned the 44-year-old, who performed 46 Assessments and 163 ODIs.

“The identical Hindu gained the Check for us towards England. If he’s taking a bagful of wickets for Pakistan, he ought to play. We couldn’t have gained the sequence with out Kaneria’s effort. However not many gave him credit score for that,” mentioned Akhtar.

Kaneria, now 39, was discovered responsible of spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield whereas enjoying for Essex towards Durham in 2009.

The leg-spinner was discovered to have satisfied Westfield to concede 12 runs through the one-day sport. Westfield was handed a four-month jail sentence and ECB banned him for 5 years.

Kaneria admitted to spot-fixing in 2018 after six years of denial.



