Pak PM Intervene, Devotees Inside Gurdwara, Mob Outside: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh appealed to Imran Khan to intervene to make sure that devotees within the Gurdwara are rescued

New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene after reviews of some devotees caught contained in the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, with an indignant mob surrounding it.

“Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Reviews counsel a whole bunch of indignant Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib surrounded the gurdwara and pelted stones on Friday night.

Extra particulars are awaited.