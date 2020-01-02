Pak Refugee Denied Permission For Board Exam, Minister Assures Permission

Dami Kohli, who got here to India few years in the past, accomplished her 10th from Pakistan. (ANI)

Jodhpur:

Dami Kohli, a Pakistani Hindu refugee, was allegedly requested by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Training to offer eligibility certificates to seem for board examination of 12th customary scheduled later this yr.

Nevertheless, State Training Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has stated that the woman will likely be allowed to seem within the examination even when the federal government has to vary guidelines.

Dami, who got here to India from Sindh in Pakistan a couple of years in the past fleeing non secular persecution, accomplished her 10th from Pakistan.

She resides in Aanganwa refugee camp, round 20 km from Jodhpur, and bought admission in an area faculty within the science stream within the 11th customary.

“I took admission in the school in 2018. I studied there for the whole year and passed the 11th standard. I have my mark-sheet also. Only one month are left for board exams and the school has given me a notice stating that I will not be allowed to appear for the examination,” she stated.

“I have given all the proofs. I should also get the right to education,” she added.

Dotasara stated a letter has been written to the Pakistani embassy in search of particulars of their syllabus.

“She completed X from Pakistani board and now wants to appear for 12th board exams in Rajasthan. We have written a letter to the Pakistani embassy seeking information about their syllabus. We are comparing our syllabus with theirs,” he stated.

“If we get a positive response from them, we will definitely allow her. Even if we get a negative response from them, we will change rules and will allow her,” Dotasara stated.

The board had rejected her examination type as she had handed the tenth customary from Pakistan.

The Congress authorities in 2011 had issued a round in favour of such college students as a consequence of their particular circumstances.

Dami Kohli’s father stated that her daughter bought a discover from faculty which acknowledged that she is not going to be allowed to present board exams.

Hindu Singh Sodha, convenor, Seemant Lok Sangathan, stated that Dami Kohli had migrated along with her household from Sindh as a consequence of non secular persecution there.

“She had completed her 10th exam there. She has also had a transfer certificate. She had done all the formalities which were required. I am really shocked to see that Board has returned her form and with certain objection… I don”t what kind of formalities they need,” he stated.