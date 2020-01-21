Pak Star’s Cryptic Tweet After Being Axed From Women’s T20 World Cup Team

Former Pakistan captain and veteran cricketer Sana Mir was not included in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the Girls’s T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from February 21 to March eight. Chief selector Urooj Mumtaz stated that it was a problem to pick out the crew as many had staked their declare however felt that not being a part of the squad must be a “motivation for them to comeback more strongly”. Nonetheless, Sana Mir, who has captained Pakistan in each the ICC 50-over and T20 World Cups, did not seem like very pleased with the information of her axe.

The veteran Pakistani cricketer, who occurs to be essentially the most capped lady participant from her nation, posted a cryptic tweet on her official Twitter deal with on Monday.

“Don’t blame a clown for acting like a clown. Ask yourself why you keep going to the circus,” tweeted Sana Mir.

Do not blame a clown for performing like a clown. Ask your self why you retain going to the circus. — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) January 20, 2020

Urooj Mumtaz stated Sana Mir was an inspiration to many women however defended the choice to drop the off-spinner from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad by saying that her “recent performances in the T20 format were not on her side”.

“Though Sana Mir doesn’t feature in the 15-player line-up, I believe we still have the desired experience in the squad. Sana has been a phenomenal servant of Pakistan cricket while being an inspiration to many girls out there. Unfortunately, her recent performances in the T20 format were not on her side,” Pakistan girls’s crew chief selector stated in a press launch.

“Jotting down the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was a tough task as many players had staked a claim in the side. Although the players who have been left out will be disappointed and heart-broken, this, however, should act as a motivation for them to comeback more strongly,” Mumtaz added.

Captain Bismah Maroof stated she needed Sana Mir within the crew however ultimately needed to respect the choice of the “major group”.

“It was a tough decision to leave out Sana Mir. I wanted to have her in the squad over which I, along with the selection committee, had deep deliberations. We had to decide between her and the emerging players who had been impressing on all the stages,” Maroof stated in a media assertion.

“I respect and support the decision of the major group and hope she will continue to serve Pakistan women’s cricket in future with the same passion and energy.”

Sana Mir has performed 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan. She has 151 wickets to her title within the 50-over format whereas she has 89 scalps within the shortest format of the sport.